Politics
Star Digital Report
Sun Dec 17, 2023 02:25 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 17, 2023 02:54 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

BNP defers tomorrow's hartal to Tuesday

Star Digital Report
Sun Dec 17, 2023 02:25 PM Last update on: Sun Dec 17, 2023 02:54 PM
bnp rally

The BNP today deferred to Tuesday the countrywide hartal it had called for tomorrow.

bnp rally
Read more

BNP calls dawn-to-dusk hartal on Monday

The party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi informed journalists of the party's decision through a virtual press briefing.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The deferment is because of the state mourning declared tomorrow for the death of Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah on Saturday, he said. 

BNP and likeminded parties will therefore enforce the hartal on Tuesday, Rizvi added. 

Related topic:
BNP Hartalbnp hartal news
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Little impact of hartal on Ctg port activities

Little impact of hartal on Ctg port activities

Bus torched at Baitul Mukarram south gate

DMP chief issues warning against violence

BNP calls countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal after rally foiled

Difference between hartal and oborodh

Difference between hartal and oborodh explained

3w ago
|রাজনীতি

বাংলাদেশে আরব বসন্ত ঘটার কোনো সুযোগ নেই: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

‘আমরা ৭ জানুয়ারি নির্বাচন করব। আমরা গণতান্ত্রিক প্রক্রিয়া অনুসরণ করব।’

২২ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

ঢাকা-১৭ আসনে মনোনয়নপত্র প্রত্যাহার করলেন জি এম কাদের

৪৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification