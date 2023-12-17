BNP defers tomorrow's hartal to Tuesday

The BNP today deferred to Tuesday the countrywide hartal it had called for tomorrow.

The party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi informed journalists of the party's decision through a virtual press briefing.

The deferment is because of the state mourning declared tomorrow for the death of Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah on Saturday, he said.

BNP and likeminded parties will therefore enforce the hartal on Tuesday, Rizvi added.