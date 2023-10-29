Hartal/Rallies
UNB, Manikganj
Sun Oct 29, 2023 03:19 PM
Last update on: Sun Oct 29, 2023 04:09 PM

Hartal/Rallies

In guise of passengers, arsonists torch bus in Manikganj

Photo: UNB

Arsonists boarded a Dhaka-bound bus in the guise of passengers and later set it on fire in Manikganj Sadar upazila this morning, amid the dawn-to-dusk hartal called by BNP.

Although there were no casualties, most of the bus was burnt.

Being informed, fire service personnel rushed to the spot in Tara Bridge area on the Dhaka-Aricha highway and brought the fire under control after half an hour.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Golra Highway Police Station Sukhendu Basu said some men got on the bus in the guise of passengers. When the bus crossed Tara Bridge, they stopped the bus and asked all the passengers to get down.

"Later, the bus was set on fire. Efforts are on to nab the miscreants and bring them to book," the OC said.

Related topic:
BNP Hartalbus set on fireJamaat called hartal
|রাজনীতি

জামিন আবেদন নামঞ্জুর, মির্জা ফখরুল কারাগারে

বিএনপির মহাসচিব মির্জা ফখরুল ইসলাম আলমগীরের জামিন আবেদন নামঞ্জুর করে কারাগারে পাঠানোর আদেশ দিয়েছেন আদালত।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

নরসিংদীর বাবুরহাটে আগুন, নিয়ন্ত্রণে ৫ ইউনিট

১৪ মিনিট আগে