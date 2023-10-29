Helper dies, driver injured as bus set on fire in Demra

The helper of a bus was killed and its driver was injured after unidentified arsonists set fire to a bus of Achim Paribahan in Dhaka's Demra area early today.

The deceased was identified as Nayem, 22, and the injured driver was identified as Rabiul Islam, 25.

Both were sleeping inside the bus when it was set on fire, said police.

The incident took place around 3:00am, Mohammad Jahirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Demra Police Station, told The Daily Star.

His body was sent to Mitford Hospital.

The injured driver is undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery with 17 percent burn injury, the OC said.