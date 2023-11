Arsonists torched a BRTC double decker bus in Dhaka's Mirpur area this afternoon.

Two fire engines reached the spot in Mirpur-10 around 2:35pm and firefighters doused the blaze around 2:45pm, said Shahjahan Sardar, senior station officer of Mirpur Fire Station.

The unidentified arsonists set the fire on the upper deck of the bus, he said.