BRTC double-decker torched in Tongi

Arsonists torched a BRTC double-decker bus at Tongi this morning, amid the nationwide hartal called by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Eyewitnesses said the bus was set on fire by a group of unidentified men around 10:30am in front of Cherag Ali Market in Tongi.

A few passengers were inside the bus when it was set on fire, but they were able to get out without injury, our Gazipur correspondent reports quoting locals.

Locals and passersby quickly brought the fire under control but some parts of the bus were burnt.

Tongi East Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mustafizur Rahman confirmed the incident and said efforts were underway to arrest the criminals.

Meanwhile, immediately after the incident, local lawmaker and State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell visited the spot.