Bus torched in Tejgaon

A Mymensingh-bound bus of Shyamol Bangla Paribahan was set on fire by unidentified criminals in Nabisco area of Dhaka's Tejgaon at 8:20pm, on the first day of the fourth phase of nationwide blockade.

Two fire engines of Tejgaon Fire Station went to the spot at 8:22pm and were trying to douse the blaze till the filing of the report at 8:32pm, said Shihab Sardar, duty officer at control room of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.

No casualties were reported.