Countrywide blockade
Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 12, 2023 08:43 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 12, 2023 09:39 PM

Most Viewed

Countrywide blockade

Bus torched in Tejgaon

Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 12, 2023 08:43 PM Last update on: Sun Nov 12, 2023 09:39 PM
Photo: Collected

A Mymensingh-bound bus of Shyamol Bangla Paribahan was set on fire by unidentified criminals in Nabisco area of Dhaka's Tejgaon at 8:20pm, on the first day of the fourth phase of nationwide blockade.

Two fire engines of Tejgaon Fire Station went to the spot at 8:22pm and were trying to douse the blaze till the filing of the report at 8:32pm, said Shihab Sardar, duty officer at control room of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

No casualties were reported.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

চোরাগোপ্তা হামলা চালিয়ে সরকারের পতন সম্ভব না: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

উন্নয়নের ধারা অব্যাহত রাখতে দেশবাসীকে নৌকায় ভোট দেওয়ার আহ্বান জানিয়ে প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা বলেছেন, চোরাগোপ্তা হামলা চালিয়ে আওয়ামী লীগ সরকারের পতন ঘটানো সম্ভব হবে না।

১৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

রাজধানীর তেজগাঁওয়ে বাসে আগুন

৪৫ মিনিট আগে