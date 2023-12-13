Bus set on fire in Dhanmondi

Arsonists torched a bus in Dhaka's Dhanmondi area this morning, on the second day of the 36-hour blockade called by BNP and its allies.

A bus of Rajanigandha Paribahan was torched at 9:37am. Two fire engines were dousing the blaze, Lima Khanam, duty officer of Fire Service control room.

No casualties were reported, she said.

The arson attacks are being reported since BNP's Nayapaltan rally was foiled on October 28 following clash between the party men and police.

BNP and its allies have been calling hartal and blockade programmes across the country to protest the schedule for the next national election announced by the Election Commission.