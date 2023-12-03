Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sun Dec 3, 2023 10:15 AM
Last update on: Sun Dec 3, 2023 10:17 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Arsonists set fire to truck in on Dhaka-Tangail highway

Star Digital Report
Sun Dec 3, 2023 10:15 AM Last update on: Sun Dec 3, 2023 10:17 AM
Photo: Collected

Arsonists set fire to a truck on the Dhaka-Tangail highway in Gazipur's Kaliakoir area this morning, on the first day of 48-hour blockade called by BNP and its allies.

Firefighter Raihan Mia of Gazipur Kaliakoir Fire Station told The Daily Star that the arsonists stopped a moving truck and set it on fire in Goalbatha area around 6:00am.

Most of the parts, including the engine, of the truck were burnt, he said.

The truck was going to Tangail from Dhaka, he added.

Information about the driver of the truck could not be known immediately.

