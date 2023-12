The screengrab is taken from a video.

Arsonists set fire to a bus in Narayanganj's Siddhirganj area early today.

Two fire engines doused the blaze after the unidentified arsonists torched the bus of Anabil Paribahan around 2:03am, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of Fire Service and Civil Defence's media cell.

No casualties were reported, he said.