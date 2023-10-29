Dreams torched as he slept

The oldest of four siblings, Nayem began working as a bus helper when he was just 16 years old. For the last four years, much of it spent with half his body hanging out of the door of a moving bus, he carried the hopes and dreams of his family on his young shoulders.

Early this morning, as he slept inside the bus in Demra before the dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, his life and his family's dreams were burnt to ashes.

In Demra's Paschim Deila area, arsonists set fire to the parked bus of Achim Paribahan, killing Nayem and injuring another helper Rabiul. Both were asleep when it was set on fire, locals said.

Al-Amin Khalifa, Nayem's uncle, told The Daily Star that his nephew was just 20 years old. "I'm not sure how his family will handle this loss."

Nayem was from Barishal's Charmonai Union and was the eldest son of Alam Chowkidar and Parvin Begum. He had two younger brothers and a sister.

Al-Amin said, "We are ordinary people who work for our food. To us, BNP and Awami League are the same. We stay out of politics. Why should we die? What will happen to Nayem's family now that he has passed away?"

He said Nayem's body would be taken to his home today for burial, after the police procedures.

"I want justice for Nayem and compensation for the damages," he added.