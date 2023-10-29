DB police searched Amir Khasru’s flats in Banani, son says

A team of Detective Branch of police today searched two flats of BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru at Banani in Dhaka and enquired about him this morning, his son Israfil Khasru claimed.

Talking to reporters, Israfil said, "Around 9:30am today, DB police came to our flats [in the same building] and searched for my father. They searched every room of the flats. They took away my father's passport and my mother's mobile phone, then returned them after 40-50 minutes."

He said the DB police wanted to know the whereabouts of his father and he informed them that his father did not return home after BNP's rally yesterday.

Asked about the reason behind the search, he mentioned that the police told them they were "performing their duties."

Israfil said, "We cooperated with the police during the search."

"I was not surprised by the incident. I don't want to say anything else," he added.