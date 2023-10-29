Hartal/Rallies
Star Digital Report
Sun Oct 29, 2023 04:31 PM
Last update on: Sun Oct 29, 2023 05:20 PM

Most Viewed

Hartal/Rallies

DB police searched Amir Khasru’s flats in Banani, son says

Star Digital Report
Sun Oct 29, 2023 04:31 PM Last update on: Sun Oct 29, 2023 05:20 PM
DB police searched Amir Khasru’s flats in Banani, son says
Photo: Sajjad Hossain/Star

A team of Detective Branch of police today searched two flats of BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru at Banani in Dhaka and enquired about him this morning, his son Israfil Khasru claimed.

Talking to reporters, Israfil said, "Around 9:30am today, DB police came to our flats [in the same building] and searched for my father. They searched every room of the flats. They took away my father's passport and my mother's mobile phone, then returned them after 40-50 minutes."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He said the DB police wanted to know the whereabouts of his father and he informed them that his father did not return home after BNP's rally yesterday.

Asked about the reason behind the search, he mentioned that the police told them they were "performing their duties."

Israfil said, "We cooperated with the police during the search."

"I was not surprised by the incident. I don't want to say anything else," he added.

Related topic:
Amir KhasruDB Policebnp hartal news
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Former driver of Money Plant played key role: DB

Nursing college question leak

Invading homes in seconds

5 ‘robbers’ held, 6 vehicles seized in Dhaka

Helper dies in sleep after bus torched in Demra

Dreams torched as he slept

8h ago
54 leaders, activists of Munshiganj BNP arrested from Banani club

54 leaders, activists of Munshiganj BNP arrested from Banani club

|রাজনীতি

জামিন আবেদন নামঞ্জুর, মির্জা ফখরুল কারাগারে

বিএনপির মহাসচিব মির্জা ফখরুল ইসলাম আলমগীরের জামিন আবেদন নামঞ্জুর করে কারাগারে পাঠানোর আদেশ দিয়েছেন আদালত।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

নরসিংদীর বাবুরহাটে আগুন, নিয়ন্ত্রণে ৫ ইউনিট

১৩ মিনিট আগে