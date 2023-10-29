Hartal/Rallies
Star Digital Report
Sun Oct 29, 2023 11:07 AM
Last update on: Sun Oct 29, 2023 11:52 AM

Hartal/Rallies

Another bus torched, this time in Mohammadpur

Star Digital Report
Sun Oct 29, 2023 11:07 AM Last update on: Sun Oct 29, 2023 11:52 AM
Photo courtesy: Fire Service and Civil Defence

Another bus was torched at Mohammadpur area in Dhaka this morning.

Two fire engines doused the fire after a bus of Paristhan Paribahan was set on fire around 10:20am, said inspector Ashraful Islam of Mohammad Fire Station.

However, no one was injured, he said.

Earlier around 9:00am, a bus of Shikor Paribahan was torched at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram.

Around 3:00am, the helper of a bus died after the vehicle was torched in Demra.

BNP is observing a countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal today in response to the police action that forced BNP to abruptly end its Nayapaltan grand rally yesterday.

