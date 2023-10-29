DMP chief issues warning against violence

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman yesterday issued a strict warning against people who would engage in violence or vandalism in today's hartal.

"Those who will try to harm people's lives or property in the name of hartal would face the maximum force of law," he said while addressing an emergency media briefing around 10:45pm at the DMP media centre.

Referring to BNP's October 28 rally, he said BNP sought permission for a rally at Nayapaltan and promised a peaceful rally.

"As per the application, we arranged security and ensured police protection," he said.

However, BNP resorted to violence, he added.

A large number of BNP men attacked buses and other vehicles without any provocation at the Kakrail intersection, the DMP boss said.

"They attacked the Chief Justice's house. demolishing the gate," Habib said. "They, with sticks, entered the residence breaking down the gate and vandalised."

In the face of police resistance, they left the residence but attacked the nearby Judges' Complex and tried to set it on fire, he said.

"They broke down hundreds of CCTV cameras in the premises before police finally dispersed the mob," the commissioner said.

Referring to the day-long violence, Habib said BNP activists set fire to at least 26 vehicles, including an ICU ambulance. They also tried to set fire to the IDB building, he added.

"They attacked the Ramna DC traffic office and set fire to the Central Police Hospital in Rajarbagh. They also attacked the Bangladesh Police Liberation War Museum and tried to attack Paltan Police Station," he said.

They also set fire to all the police boxes in the area, he said.

The commissioner said some protesters armed with machetes also killed a police constable.

They even kicked his dead body, he said.

The commissioner said hundreds of policemen were injured in the attack and some of their conditions are critical.

"We want to assure that all the responsible attackers will be brought to book," he added.