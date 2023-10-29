BNP office 'torched' in Khulna city

Hartal/Rallies
Star Digital Report
Sun Oct 29, 2023 03:59 PM
Last update on: Sun Oct 29, 2023 05:00 PM

Photo: Collected

The BNP office in Khulna city's ward-14 was set on fire allegedly by a group of arsonists around noon today.

Khulna City BNP Convener Shafiqul Alam Mana alleged that Awami League men set the fire.

The office is on the east side of Baikali Bazar on Khulna-Jashore highway. The Awami League's office is situated on the opposite side of the road.

On condition of anonymity, a witness said a group of 50 to 60 people came to the BNP office on motorcycles and torched it around 12:00 noon. They were chanting slogans in favour of the government, the witness told our local correspondent.

Photo: Collected

He added that several nearby shops were vandalised at that time.

Md Anowar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Khalishpur Police Station, said the fire had been doused.

The cause behind the fire could not be known immediately, he added.

