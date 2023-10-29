Hartal/Rallies
Star Digital Report
Sun Oct 29, 2023 09:36 AM
Last update on: Sun Oct 29, 2023 10:17 AM

Hartal/Rallies

Bus torched at Baitul Mukarram south gate

Star Digital Report
Photo: Star

A bus was torched at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram in Dhaka this morning.

Two fire engines rushed to the spot after a bus of Shikor Paribahan was set on fire around 9:00am, said Lima Khanam, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence control room.

Primarily, it can be said that someone has set the bus on fire, said Dewan Mohammad Sajid, a senior station officer of fire service headquarters.

However, no one was injured, he said.

The south gate of Baitul Mukarram was the venue for ruling Awami League's "peace rally" yesterday. 

BNP is observing a countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal today in response to the police action that forced BNP to abruptly end its Nayapaltan grand rally yesterday.

