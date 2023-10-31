Two buses torched in Chattogram

Bus torched in EPZ area on the first day of the nationwide three-day rail, road, and waterways blockade. Photo: Star

Arsonists torched two buses in port city's Baizid and Epz areas today, the first day of the nationwide three-day rail, road, and waterways blockade enforced by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

No causalities was reported in the incidents and both fires were doused by firefighters.

Police said in the morning two men torched a passenger bus in Saltgola crossing area of EPZ around 6:30am.

Another city bus which was parked beside the road was set on fire in Baizid Baluchara area around 3:50am in the night.

Firefighters trying to douse fire after a bus was torched in Chattogram city's Baizid areas. Photo: Star

Baizid Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Ferdous Jahan told The Daily Star, "Miscreants torched the bus and left the spot. A patrol team of police rushed to the spot and informed firefighters. They doused the blaze half an hour later."

Shakila Sultana, deputy commissioner (port) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, said two men boarded a bus in EPZ area in the guise of passengers when the driver was starting the bus. They then set fire and fled. There were no passengers on the bus, she said.

"Police are trying to collect CCTV footages," she said.