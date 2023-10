A bus was set on fire near the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka this afternoon amid the three-day countrywide blockade enforced by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Unidentified arsonists torched the vehicle around 3:30pm. Two fire engines doused the blaze within 10 minutes, said Ershad Hossain, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence control room.