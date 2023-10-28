Jamaat calls hartal tomorrow

Leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami have been gathering in the capital's Arambagh area since this morning despite not getting permission from police to hold a rally in the capital. Photo: Helemul Alam Biplob/Star

Jamaat-e-Islami has announced a nationwide strike tomorrow.

A dawn-to-dusk hartal will be observed to protest the attack on the BNP rally and the arrest of its leaders and activists from different parts of the country, Jamaat-e-Islami acting secretary general Maulana ATM Masum announced in a statement this evening.

"Awami League and police attacked BNP's grand rally. The government has arrested more than 300 Jamaat leaders and activists from different parts of the country to foil the October 28 rally at Shapla Square. The leaders and activists who had come to attend the rally were taken off buses, launches, and trains and arrested," he said.

Masum said the strike will also be observed to protest the arrest of the party's Ameer Shafiqur Rahman.

Earlier in the afternoon, BNP announced a dawn-to-dusk hartal tomorrow.