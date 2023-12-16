Politics
Star Digital Report
Sat Dec 16, 2023 06:28 PM
Last update on: Sat Dec 16, 2023 07:16 PM

BNP calls dawn-to-dusk hartal on Monday

The BNP has called a countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal on Monday (December 18) protesting the Election Commission's polls schedule announcement.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced it in a virtual press briefing today.

It will be the fourth hartal called by the opposition party since October 29, along with eleven blockades.

BNP takes out road march on Victory Day

The hartal will begin at 6:00am and end at 6:00pm.

He called upon the country's people and the supporters of BNP and other opposition parties to observe the programme to make it a success, reports UNB.

Rizvi said the fresh hartal programme is also meant to mount pressure on the government to resign, hold elections under a non-party neutral government, and release BNP leaders and activists, including its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

