BNP calls dawn-to-dusk hartal on Monday

The BNP has called a countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal on Monday (December 18) protesting the Election Commission's polls schedule announcement.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced it in a virtual press briefing today.

It will be the fourth hartal called by the opposition party since October 29, along with eleven blockades.

The hartal will begin at 6:00am and end at 6:00pm.

He called upon the country's people and the supporters of BNP and other opposition parties to observe the programme to make it a success, reports UNB.

Rizvi said the fresh hartal programme is also meant to mount pressure on the government to resign, hold elections under a non-party neutral government, and release BNP leaders and activists, including its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.