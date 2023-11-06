228 BGB platoons deployed across the country

The photo was taken from Kakrail area of the capital on October 28. Photo: Anisur Rahman /Star

A total of 228 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across the country to help law enforcers maintain law and order on the second day of the 48-hour countrywide blockade called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) at BGB headquarters, confirmed the development this morning.

Yesterday, 27 platoons of BGB were deployed in Dhaka and adjoining districts.

Beside, 460 patrol teams of Rab including 160 in Dhaka are working to maintain law and order, Rab said.

One of the largest BGB deployments in recent times comes amid repeated arson attacks and crude bombs blasts in Dhaka and other parts of the country.

According to the fire service, at least 18 buses and trucks were set on fire in Dhaka and elsewhere in between 4:00am yesterday and 10 :00am today.

Transport owners and workers in many places refrain from carrying out trips fearing arson attacks, causing suffering to commuters.

