Jamaat calls for 48-hr countrywide blockade from Sunday

The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has called for a 48-hour blockade from Sunday across the country.

In a statement today, Jamaat's acting secretary general Maulana ATM Masum announced the new phase of blockade for 48 hours.

Masum said that the government is once again planning to stage an election drama to come to power by undermining people's right to vote.

He also announced a nationwide prayer programme tomorrow seeking blessings to save the country, added the statement.

 

 

 

 

 

 

