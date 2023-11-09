44 BGB platoons deployed for security at RMG factories

Female worker was shot dead yesterday in clash with police following union leaders' rejection of new minimum wage

The photo was taken from Kakrail area of the capital on October 28. Photo: Anisur Rahman /Star

Forty-four platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in Dhaka and nearby districts today to ensure security at garment factories.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) at BGB headquarters, confirmed the development this morning.

The deployment came after a female worker was killed and many others were injured during a clash between the workers and law enforcers in Gazipur yesterday.

The RMG workers started fresh protests yesterday after the wage board for garment workers on Tuesday set the minimum salary at Tk 12,500, which union leaders rejected.

The workers have been demanding a minimum wage of Tk 23,000 amid soaring prices of daily essentials.

Apart from ensuing security to the RMG factories, adequate numbers of BGB have been deployed across the country to help law enforcers maintain law and order, the BGB official said.

Today is the second day of the two-day countrywide blockade called by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.