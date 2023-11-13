Six vehicles torched so far on second day of blockade

A truck was set on fire in Dinajpur town on November 13, 2023. Photo: Star

Six vehicles were torched across the country on the second day of the two-day nationwide blockade called by BNP and like-minded parties.

Of the vehicles, four were buses, one lorry and one truck, Duty Officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Mohammad Ali told The Daily Star this morning.

In Dhaka, a lorry was set on fire on Mugda Biswa road at 1:05am and a bus of Balaka paribahan was torched at Sayedabad Janapad intersection at 2:40am.

Miscreants set a bus of Projapoti Paribahan on fire at Abdullahpur Polwel Market at 9:06am.

A bus of Itihas Paribahan was torched in Mirpur-6 section around 5:30am, the duty officer said.

In Faridpur, miscreants set a bus of Saudia Paribahan on fire in Notun bus stand area at 2:42am and a truck was torched In Ananda Sagar area adjacent to Dinajpur's M Abdur Rahim Medical College at 5:39am.

No one was injured in the incidents, the fire service official said.