Another spell of 48-hr blockade begins today

3 buses torched in 40 mins in city last night; BNP claims 315 more activists detained

After a hartal and nine days of blockade over the last two weeks, the BNP and its like-minded parties are going to enforce another two-day nationwide blockade from 6:00 today.

The opposition parties have called the blockade of road, rail and waterways demanding resignation of the government and general election under a non-party neutral administration.

The BNP said at least 315 party leaders and activists were arrested in 24 hours preceding yesterday afternoon. At least 1,370 BNP men were accused in 12 cases filed during the same period, party Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said at a virtual press briefing.

At least 10,450 BNP leaders and activists have been arrested across the country over the last two weeks in 220 cases, said the party.

According to Dhaka Metropolitan Police, 1,813 people were held in 131 cases filed with different police stations in the capital from October 28 to November 10.

During the same period, the Rab picked up 350 people from across the country over violence and sabotage.

At least 153 vehicles were torched across the country between October 28 and November 9, according to police and fire service.

Rizvi yesterday alleged that law enforcement agencies were doing "arrest trade".

"The biased police members have now become the employees of the Awami League Limited company."

He said more and more cases are being filed against the BNP men every day. "To avoid arrests, BNP leaders and activists are staying in rivers, under trees, and spending nights in forests."

He alleged that plainclothes men recently picked up three Chhatra Dal leaders, including its Government Titumir College unit Joint Secretary General Mahmudul Hasan Rafiq, on November 6, but the law enforcers were yet to admit their arrests. Their families are worried as they cannot trace the three.

Rizvi said the AL government is going to hold "another one-sided election" like those held in the past.

THREE BUSES TORCHED

Three buses were set on fire by unidentified criminals in the capital's Arambagh, Gabtoli, and Gulistan areas within around 40 minutes last night tonight.

A Shomoy Niyontron bus was torched in front of the Sundarban Square Super Market, Gulistan around 9:00pm, said Ershad Hossain, duty officer at Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.

Another bus of Lal Sobuj Paribahan was set ablaze in front of Notre Dame College in Arambagh area around 8:20pm and one of Gabtoli Express in front of Gabtoli Bus Terminal around 8:30pm, he added.

Fire engines reached the scenes to douse the flames.

Meanwhile, DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman yesterday instructed all its crime division officers, and police station OCs to remain vigilant round-the-clock to prevent any untoward incident as another 48-hour blockade beings today.

"All our officers have been asked to stay alert and remain vigilant so that no one can carry out any sabotage activities," Habibur told The Daily Star in reply to question about security measures taken by the DMP ahead of the blockade.