EC invites BNP, other parties to dialogue

Asks admin to be neutral in polls; CEC talks to CJ about working of judges during vacation

The Election Commission has sent invitation letters to the BNP and other registered political parties to attend dialogues that would be held on November 4, sources said.

At the dialogues, the commission will inform the parties about its election preparations and will also listen to the parties' recommendations, according to EC officials.

However, EC Secretary Jahangir Alam yesterday refused to make comments when a reporter asked him whether the EC would wait if the BNP asked for some time as many of the party's leaders were currently under arrest.

The Election Commission yesterday held a meeting with top officials from different ministries, divisions, and Bangladesh Bank.

At the meeting, it told administration officials to stay above politics and act sincerely and professionally while on duty during the national election.

The EC also asked officials to stay alert and ensure proper security for the international observers.

Exams and evaluation of scripts in schools should be done by November 30, the EC told the officials.

At least eight people have been killed in violence since Saturday when the BNP held a rally in the capital. The BNP demands that the election be held under a non-partisan caretaker government, while the ruling Awami League maintains that such demands will not be met.

Both parties have been organising rallies and counter-rallies across the country for the last couple of months.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal told yesterday's meeting that all eyes would be on the EC during the election, and 99 percent of the manpower holding the election came from the administration.

EC Secretary Jahangir told reporters that the EC directed officials to work for organising a free, fair, and peaceful election.

The commissioners asked the executive magistrates to ensure that the electoral code of conduct is maintained by all the candidates, said sources who attended the meeting.

The officials said there were nearly 4,000 officers ready to perform duties as executive magistrates. The EC replied that it would need around 3,000.

It was discussed that a Bangladesh Bank representative should be present when commissioners settle appeals against scrapping of nominations.

The EC said if a candidate defaulted in paying credit card bills, they will be termed loan defaulters. The EC instructed the BB to ensure that Credit Information Bureau act judiciously while labelling a candidate as a loan defaulter.

Meanwhile, CEC Habibul met Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan at the Supreme Court and informed him that judges who perform the duties of the electoral enquiry committee should work during their vacation.