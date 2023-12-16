Politics
Sat Dec 16, 2023 12:23 PM
Last update on: Sat Dec 16, 2023 01:12 PM

BNP men gathering outside Nayapaltan office for Victory Day rally

Leaders and activists of BNP gather in front of the party's Nayapaltan office to take part at a rally marking Victory Day. Photo: Sajjad Hossain

BNP leaders and activists has started gathering outside the party headquarters at Nayapaltan in Dhaka to take part at a rally marking Victory Day.

Dhaka city units of BNP organised the rally which is scheduled to start at 1:00pm.

Hundreds of party men started to gather in front of the padlocked party office since 11:00am, chanting slogans, our correspondent reports from the spot.

They arrived there in small processions from different city wards, carrying anti-govt placards and posters.

However, senior BNP leaders are yet to make an appearance at the venue.

Vehicular movement has been limited to one side of the road in the Nayapaltan area.

The party office main gate is under lock and key for the last 49 days.

Meanwhile, a large contingent of law enforcement personnel has been deployed in the area.

BNP has called a series of nationwide hartals and blockades since October 29, demanding elections under a non-partisan caretaker government.

Violent clashes broke out between police and BNP activists after the party's October 28 grand rally.

|বাংলাদেশ

বিজয় ত্বরান্বিত করেছে যেসব যুদ্ধ

দেশব্যাপী সংঘটিত এমন যুদ্ধের মাঝে কিছু ছিল অবিশ্বাস্য ও দুঃসাহসিক সামরিক কৌশলের। এই যুদ্ধগুলোতে মুক্তিবাহিনী জয়লাভ করায় মুক্তিযুদ্ধের মোড় ঘুরে গিয়েছিল।

২৪ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

বিজয় দিবসের শোভাযাত্রা: নয়াপল্টনে জড়ো হচ্ছেন বিএনপি নেতাকর্মীরা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
