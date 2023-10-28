BNP’s grand rally starts at Nayapaltan

BNP started its grand rally in front of the party's Nayapaltan headquarters this afternoon to press home their one-point demand.

The rally started at 12:40pm with a recitation from the Holy Quran amid presence of thousands of leaders and activists.

They started gathering in processions in front of BNP's Nayapaltan office since 7:30am, wearing colourful caps, carrying placards and posters, and chanting anti-government slogans.

They have been chanting slogans in favour of their demand in front of the party office since morning, according to our correspondent on the scene.

During the visit, this correspondent observed that a significant number of BNP leaders and activists occupied both sides of the road from Kakrail intersection to Notre Dame College.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will formally announce the party's one-point movement with the goal to remove Awami League from the power to hold the upcoming national elections under a non-party caretaker government.

Vehicular movement on both sides of the road in Nayapaltan area has been restricted.

Meanwhile, a large number of law enforcement personnel has been deployed in the area.

This rally is organised by the Dhaka city unit (North and South) of the BNP, with a temporary stage erected in front of the party office.