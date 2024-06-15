BNP revamping party, wings

Politics
Mohammad Al-Masum Molla
Sat Jun 15, 2024 03:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 15, 2024 09:21 AM

The BNP has started reorganising the party to inject vigour and form a strong base to relaunch its anti-government movement.

The party decided to revamp the organisation after evaluating the "success and failure" of its movement centring the January 7 national election.

As part of the move, the party dissolved the convening committees of its Dhaka south and North city units on Thursday night. The BNP also announced dissolution of the convening committees of its Chattogram and Barishal city units.

The central committee of Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, led by President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku and General Secretary Abdul Monayem Munna, has also been dissolved.

Party sources said the move was made to relieve those leaders who failed to wage a movement centring on the January 7 national polls, and to bring "tested and young" leaders into the party's leadership.

The BNP and some other political parties  boycotted the polls.

The sources said that after the polls, party high-ups evaluated the movement outcomeand its leaders' role and decided to reorganise the party based on the evaluation report.

"Movement, organisation, and election are interrelated. The move to reorganise the party is to strengthen the party's organisational capacity and to intensify the movement," BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told The Daily Star.

He, however, said the process of dissolving committees and forming new ones is a routine task carried out by a political party.

BNP leaders said party acting chairman Tarique Rahman started the process following its post-election report.

He held a series of meetings with the leaders, including the latest one with the Dhaka city unit leaders on Thursday.

"He [Tarique] told the meeting that new committees will be formedand he sought cooperation from all," said a senior leader, wishing not to be named.

BNP standing committee member Goyeshwar Chandra Roy said dedicated and competent leaders would be included in the new committees.

Sources said new faces will be included in those committees which are yet to expire. However, those who failed to carry out their duties during the movement will be dropped.

"The party's acting chairman already has a list of such failed leaders," Goyeshwarsaid.

The BNP enforced hartals, blockades, and waged a non-cooperation movement to press home its one-point demand-- resignation of the government and parliamentary polls under an interim administration.

The government rather cornered the opposition party through pressure, arrest, and implicating top and mid-ranking BNP leaders in numerous cases, said party leaders. 

push notification