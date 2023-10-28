BNP men gathering at Nayapaltan to join rally

BNP leaders and activists started gathering in front of the party's Nayapaltan headquarters since 7:30am today to join its grand rally to press home their one-point demand.

As scheduled, the rally will start at 12:00pm.

Thousands of the party members have been chanting slogans in favour of their demand in front of the party office since morning, according to our correspondent on the scene.

Photo: Sajjad Hossain

During the visit, this correspondent observed that from Kakrail intersection to Notre Dame College, a significant number of BNP leaders and activists have occupied both sides of the road.

Photo: Amran Hossain/Star

However, senior leaders of the party are yet to reach the venue.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will formally announce the party's one-point movement with the goal to remove Awami League from the power to hold the upcoming national elections under a neutral government.

Photo: Sajjad Hossain

Party members have started arriving at the rally venue in small processions from different wards, wearing colourful caps, carrying placards and posters, and chanting anti-government slogans.

Vehicular movement on both sides of the road in Nayapaltan area has been restricted.

Photo: Sajjad Hossain

Meanwhile, a large number of law enforcement personnel has been deployed in the area.

This rally is organised by the Dhaka city unit (North and South) of the BNP, with a temporary stage erected in front of the party office.