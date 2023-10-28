BNP men gathering at Nayapaltan to join rally

October 28 rallies
Star Digital Report
Sat Oct 28, 2023 09:14 AM
Last update on: Sat Oct 28, 2023 02:40 PM

Photo: Sajjad Hossain

BNP leaders and activists started gathering in front of the party's Nayapaltan headquarters since 7:30am today to join its grand rally to press home their one-point demand.

As scheduled, the rally will start at 12:00pm.

AL, BNP ready to show off strength

Thousands of the party members have been chanting slogans in favour of their demand in front of the party office since morning, according to our correspondent on the scene.

Photo: Sajjad Hossain

During the visit, this correspondent observed that from Kakrail intersection to Notre Dame College, a significant number of BNP leaders and activists have occupied both sides of the road.

Photo: Amran Hossain/Star

However, senior leaders of the party are yet to reach the venue.

What should and shouldn’t happen in Oct 28 rallies

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will formally announce the party's one-point movement with the goal to remove Awami League from the power to hold the upcoming national elections under a neutral government.

Photo: Sajjad Hossain

Party members have started arriving at the rally venue in small processions from different wards, wearing colourful caps, carrying placards and posters, and chanting anti-government slogans.

Vehicular movement on both sides of the road in Nayapaltan area has been restricted.

Photo: Sajjad Hossain

Meanwhile, a large number of law enforcement personnel has been deployed in the area.

This rally is organised by the Dhaka city unit (North and South) of the BNP, with a temporary stage erected in front of the party office.

Comments

