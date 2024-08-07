Politics
Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 7, 2024 02:07 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 7, 2024 02:43 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

Thousands gather at Nayapaltan for BNP rally

Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 7, 2024 02:07 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 7, 2024 02:43 PM
Thousands gather at Nayapaltan for BNP rally
Photo: Sajjad Hossain

BNP leaders and activists started gathering at the party's Nayapaltan headquarters around 12:30pm today.

The party's rally is scheduled to start at 2:00pm.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman is expected to address the rally virtually as the chief guest, with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other senior leaders also set to speak.

According to our correspondent on the scene, thousands of party members have already started chanting slogans and demonstrating in front of the party office.

However, senior party leaders have not arrived at the venue. Party members have arrived in colourful processions from various wards, carrying placards and posters.

A monitor has been set up in front of the stage to display the Acting Chairman's speech.

Related topic:
BNP rally at Nayapaltan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Police constable killed in clash with BNP

9m ago
BNP’s Nayapaltan office being treated as a crime scene

BNP’s Nayapaltan office being treated as a crime scene

9m ago
BNP’s top leaders can’t avoid responsibility for violence, cop murder: home minister

BNP’s top leaders can’t avoid responsibility for violence, cop murder: home minister

9m ago
Unrest bearing on fragile economy of Bangladesh

BNP rally foiled amid violence

9m ago
Constable's death: Murder case filed against BNP men

Constable's death: Murder case filed against BNP men

9m ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

শ্রম আইন লঙ্ঘনের মামলায় খালাস পেলেন ড. ইউনূস

আজ বুধবার বিকেলে শুনানি শেষে বিচারক এম এ আউয়াল এই রায় দেন।

৫৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

উচ্চাভিলাসী কিছু কর্মকর্তার কারণে আন্দোলনে হতাহত হয়েছে: আইজিপি

৩১ মিনিট আগে
push notification