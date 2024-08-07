Thousands gather at Nayapaltan for BNP rally

BNP leaders and activists started gathering at the party's Nayapaltan headquarters around 12:30pm today.

The party's rally is scheduled to start at 2:00pm.

Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman is expected to address the rally virtually as the chief guest, with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other senior leaders also set to speak.

According to our correspondent on the scene, thousands of party members have already started chanting slogans and demonstrating in front of the party office.

However, senior party leaders have not arrived at the venue. Party members have arrived in colourful processions from various wards, carrying placards and posters.

A monitor has been set up in front of the stage to display the Acting Chairman's speech.