BNP sends seasonal fruits to Emir, PM of Qatar

The BNP has sent a gift of seasonal fruits to the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the country's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, on behalf of party Chairperson Khaleda Zia and Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.

The gift was handed over to Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs today at 3:00pm (Bangladesh time), BNP Media Cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan confirmed.

Enamul Haque Chowdhury, a member of the BNP Chairperson's Advisory Council, Mohammad Nazrul Islam, Bangladesh's ambassador to Qatar, and Shariful Haque Saju, general secretary of BNP's Qatar unit, were present during the handover.

The gift was received by Ibrahim Yusuf Abdullah, a protocol officer at the Qatari foreign ministry.

Former prime minister Khaleda expressed her deep gratitude to the Emir for sending a special air ambulance to facilitate her advanced medical treatment in London.