BNP firm on Nayapaltan as venue for October 28 rally

BNP wants to hold its October 28 rally at the party's Nayapaltan headquarters.

Party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi told The Daily Star that they have informed the Dhaka Metropolitan Police that the meeting will start at 2:00pm and will end before maghrib prayers.

He said arrangements had already been made to hold the rally at Nayapaltan, and that it was not possible to shift to another venue.

More than one lakh people will join the rally and leaders and activists of no other political party except BNP will join the rally, he said.

A volunteer team will be in the rally area to maintain discipline, he added.

Earlier today, Paltan police said they had sent letters to the ruling Awami League and the BNP asking for two alternative rally venues, which could be used if the Dhaka Metropolitan Police was unable to give permission for the original venues on security grounds.

Awami League is planning to hold their rally in the capital's Baitul Mukarram area on the October 28.