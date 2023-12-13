Victory Day Celebrations: BNP plans rally, procession in city

The BNP wants to hold a rally in Dhaka on Victory Day.

It also plans to take out a procession from in front of the party's Nayapaltan headquarters, which remains locked since October 29, a day after the party's grand rally in Nayapaltan was foiled.

BNP sources said party's leaders and activists, who are in hiding, will join the rally.

"Like every year, we will bring out Victory Day processions this year too, and we have made this decision in the party forum," Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, BNP standing committee member, told The Daily Star last night.

The decision came from a meeting of the standing committee, the highest policymaking body of the party, last night.

Tuku said they will write to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police seeking permission. If the permission is granted, people from all walks of life will join the rally, he added.

On December 10, the party formed human chains across the country to mark the Human Rights Day. Although a good number of mid-level leaders joined the human chain programmes, only a few senior leaders turned up.

A large number of BNP activists demonstrated in front of the Jatiya Press Club during the human chain event in the capital that day.

According to party sources, the BNP's top leadership was undecided about organising the rally on the Victory Day. But the ruling Awami League's recent announcement on taking out a "victory procession" prompted the BNP to plan for the December 16 rally.

Another senior BNP leader, wishing not to be named, said the party's leaders and activists from Dhaka and its adjacent districts will take part in the rally.

He added that the next phase of BNP's anti-government movement will begin on October 18 when campaigning for the January 7 national election will start.

"If we can hold a significant gathering, it would be a big morale boost for the party members to intensify the ongoing movement," he added.

BNP leaders believe that the hartals and nationwide blockades, being enforced by the party and its allies for around one and a half months since October 29, is now becoming ineffective. Despite this, the party wants to continue its street agitations through holding various programmes.

The party will also observe the Martyred Intellectuals Day tomorrow and the Victory Day on December 16.

If these programmes are held successfully, the BNP may proceed with fresh demonstrations across the country on December 25, said party sources.