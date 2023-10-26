Police ask AL, BNP for alternative Oct 28 rally venues

Police have asked BNP and Awami League to propose names of two alternative venues each in case law enforcers are unable to give permission to hold their rallies in the capital's Nayapaltan and Baitul Mukarram areas respectively on security grounds.

Salahuddin Mia, officer-in-charge of Paltan Police Station, sent separate letters to the parties in this regard.

"The DMP commissioner wanted our opinion [on security arrangements for the rallies]. We wanted some information from BNP and Awami League to give the opinion and to prepare our security plan for the rallies," Salahuddin told The Daily Star.

"This does not mean that police are denying permission to the parties to hold their rallies at their first-choice venues. The commissioner will decide on that."

Paltan Police also wanted to know the start and end times of both rallies, the approximate number of participants, points where loudspeakers would be installed, and the number of volunteers.

Police also wanted to know from both BNP and AL whether activists of any other political parties will join the rallies.

On October 18, BNP said it would hold a rally in the capital on October 28 to press home its one-point demand -- resignation of the government and general election under a non-party caretaker administration.

Awami League later announced a rally at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque area on the same day.