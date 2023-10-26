Politics
Star Digital Report
Thu Oct 26, 2023 12:08 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 26, 2023 03:33 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

Police ask AL, BNP for alternative Oct 28 rally venues

Star Digital Report
Thu Oct 26, 2023 12:08 PM Last update on: Thu Oct 26, 2023 03:33 PM

Police have asked BNP and Awami League to propose names of two alternative venues each in case law enforcers are unable to give permission to hold their rallies in the capital's Nayapaltan and Baitul Mukarram areas respectively on security grounds.

Salahuddin Mia, officer-in-charge of Paltan Police Station, sent separate letters to the parties in this regard.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Holding peaceful rally will be challenging: BNP leaders

"The DMP commissioner wanted our opinion [on security arrangements for the rallies]. We wanted some information from BNP and Awami League to give the opinion and to prepare our security plan for the rallies," Salahuddin told The Daily Star.

"This does not mean that police are denying permission to the parties to hold their rallies at their first-choice venues. The commissioner will decide on that."

Read more

AL ready to counter BNP on streets

Paltan Police also wanted to know the start and end times of both rallies, the approximate number of participants, points where loudspeakers would be installed, and the number of volunteers.

Police also wanted to know from both BNP and AL whether activists of any other political parties will join the rallies.

On October 18, BNP said it would hold a rally in the capital on October 28 to press home its one-point demand -- resignation of the government and general election under a non-party caretaker administration.

Awami League later announced a rally at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque area on the same day.

Related topic:
BNP rallyBNP anti-government movementBNP non-stop movementBNP's October 28 rallypolitical rallies in Dhaka
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Holding peaceful rally will be challenging: BNP leaders

2d ago
BNP rally venue

BNP firm on Nayapaltan as venue for October 28 rally

1d ago

Jamaat insists it will hold rally at Shapla Chattar on Oct 28

1d ago
The endgame begins

AL-BNP faceoff: The endgame begins

|মতামত

মাহফুজ আনামের লেখা: ফিলিস্তিনে গণহত্যা ও পশ্চিমাদের নৈতিক অবস্থান

এই সংঘাত একটি রাষ্ট্রের সঙ্গে একটি সংগঠনের। যখন একটি ‘রাষ্ট্র’ জ্ঞাতসারে নির্বিচার হামলা চালিয়ে গাজায় সাত হাজারের বেশি মানুষকে হত্যা করে, যাদের মধ্যে ৪০ শতাংশই শিশু, তাদের দায়টাই কি বেশি নয়?

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

নারায়ণগঞ্জে একাধিক তল্লাশি চৌকিতে সারাদিন যা করল পুলিশ

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে