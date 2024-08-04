National Award-winning filmmaker Reazul Rezu injured in clashes

At least 73 people, including 14 policemen, were killed, and dozens more were injured in violent clashes across Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh on the first day of the non-cooperation movement announced by the key coordinators of the students against discrimination movement.

Today (Sunday afternoon), National Film Award-winning director Reazul Rezu was standing with friends near Tangail Press Club when police suddenly charged at the students. In the ensuing chaos, the police fired rubber bullets, one of which struck the director. Rezu was hit in four places on his body and is currently recovering at home.

Regarding the incident, Rezu told the media, "Besides directing, I also work as a journalist. I have many journalist friends in Tangail, and I was talking to them when the clashes between students and police erupted nearby. We could hear the commotion, and suddenly, the students started running. Before I could react, I was hit by four bullets around 6 pm."

He received immediate treatment at Tangail Hospital and is now recuperating at home. The bullets hit his head, ear, neck, and shoulder. Rezu expressed his support for the students' cause, saying, "I have always supported the students' rightful movement. But now, the state is firing indiscriminately at innocent students. A government that permits such actions cannot be acceptable in a free country. I stand with the students. I've shed blood, and I'll shed more if needed, but this shooting must stop."

Reazul Rezu first came into the limelight in 2015 after directing the film "Bapjaner Bioscope". The movie went on to win eight National Film Awards, including the Best Screenwriter Award for Masum Reza and Reazul Rezu. Two of his films are under development.