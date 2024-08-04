Gaan Bangla TV station vandalised amid clashes

At least 73 people, including 14 policemen, were killed, and dozens more were injured in violent clashes across Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh on the first day of the non-cooperation movement announced by the key coordinators of students against discrimination movement.

In light of the violence that ensued among law enforcement, Bangladesh Awami League activists, and quota reform protesters, television channels and media houses have reportedly been on high alert. Despite these precautions, the country's only music-based television channel, Gaan Bangla, was severely damaged.

On Sunday (August 4), around 6:15pm, violent incidents led to the destruction of the Gaan Bangla TV building on Pragati Sarani in the capital. The building housed the channel's studio setup, shooting floors, sound systems, editing panels, broadcasting equipment, and other valuable items worth several crores of taka. Kaushik Hossain Taposh, the channel's managing director and musician, confirmed the extent of the damage.

A video of the attack shows that nearly all the glass panes of the 8-10-story building were shattered. The attackers not only destroyed equipment inside, but also threw the remaining outside. A fire was also seen burning in front of the building.