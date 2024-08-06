Come together to oppose and prevent destructive behaviours: BRACU Pro-VC

In a letter addressed to the students and staff of BRAC University (BRACU) the institution's Pro Vice-Chancellor and Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof. Syed Mahfuzul Aziz has urged them to "come together to oppose and prevent destructive behaviours" that have been taking place across the country after the resignation of Sheikh Hasina on August 5.

The letter reads:

Dear Students and Colleagues,

We have been made aware of a troubling increase in vandalism targeting minorities and public properties. These acts of vandalism, hatred, and destruction go against the core values of inclusivity, respect, and safety that we uphold.

These actions contradict the positive goals of recent student movements aimed at addressing inequality and promoting a fair and just society. As a civilised society, we must come together to oppose and prevent these destructive behaviours proactively.

We urge everyone to stay vigilant and work together to protect and support each other. By uniting against these terrible acts, we can ensure that the hard-earned freedom leads to a peaceful, safe, and respectful environment for all.

Thank you for your dedication and support in this critical matter.

Sincerely,

Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz

Vice Chancellor (Acting)

- End of letter