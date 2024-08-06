Off Campus
Campus Desk
Tue Aug 6, 2024 03:52 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 6, 2024 03:56 PM

Most Viewed

Off Campus

Come together to oppose and prevent destructive behaviours: BRACU Pro-VC

Campus Desk
Tue Aug 6, 2024 03:52 PM Last update on: Tue Aug 6, 2024 03:56 PM
BRAC University BRACU logo

In a letter addressed to the students and staff of BRAC University (BRACU) the institution's Pro Vice-Chancellor and Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof. Syed Mahfuzul Aziz has urged them to "come together to oppose and prevent destructive behaviours" that have been taking place across the country after the resignation of Sheikh Hasina on August 5. 

The letter reads:

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Dear Students and Colleagues,

We have been made aware of a troubling increase in vandalism targeting minorities and public properties. These acts of vandalism, hatred, and destruction go against the core values of inclusivity, respect, and safety that we uphold.

These actions contradict the positive goals of recent student movements aimed at addressing inequality and promoting a fair and just society. As a civilised society, we must come together to oppose and prevent these destructive behaviours proactively.

We urge everyone to stay vigilant and work together to protect and support each other. By uniting against these terrible acts, we can ensure that the hard-earned freedom leads to a peaceful, safe, and respectful environment for all.

Thank you for your dedication and support in this critical matter.

Sincerely,

Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz

Vice Chancellor (Acting)

- End of letter

Related topic:
BRACUBRAC Universityquota reform 2024quota reform movement 2024Sheikh Hasina Resignsaugust 5
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Students break through a police barricade in the capital’s Shahbagh around 5:30pm yesterday during a demonstration demanding reforms of the quota system in government jobs. Students from different public universities and colleges have been staging protest

Are we failing our own future?

6d ago

Quota Reform Protests: Student protestors share their experiences

5d ago

QS Ranking: Buet, DU top subject categories in Bangladesh

1y ago

Paid on-campus parking at BRAC University: Students unhappy

6m ago

BRAC University students request urgent medical assistance at campus

2w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

শেখ হাসিনা দিল্লিতে, যুক্তরাজ্যে রাজনৈতিক আশ্রয় চাওয়া নিয়ে যে জটিলতা

যুক্তরাজ্যে রাজনৈতিক আশ্রয় বা সাময়িক শরণার্থী হিসেবে আশ্রয় চাইবার জন্য কাউকে ভ্রমণ করার অনুমতি দেয় না দেশটির ইমিগ্রেশন আইন। আজ মঙ্গলবার সকালে যুক্তরাজ্যের স্বরাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয় ভারতের এনডিটিভিকে এই...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সেনাবাহিনীর উচ্চ পদে রদবদল

২৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification