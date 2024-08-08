We won; yet a lot needs to be done

A mass movement, hundreds dead, thousands injured, and a Prime Minister's resignation. And with that, a country came to life, feeling a sense of freedom. We won then, right?

Perhaps we did. What started out as the Quota Reform Movement turned into a mass movement for something much larger. The students and the country's youth deserve a lot of praise for their efforts and sacrifices, and for showing the general public the need to unite for a greater cause. And right now, more than ever, that unity needs to persist.

Following the August 5 resignation of the PM, emotions were high and the celebrations were everywhere. It was, however, short lived as reports of vandalism and destruction, especially geared towards minority groups, came in from around the country. A country that seemed united over the last few weeks now, all of a sudden, seems divided. However, for a nation undergoing such drastic changes, unity is key.

After all, this was meant to be a movement against discrimination, and a mindset that allows deepset discrimination to persist. Let us not forget how this was earned, and let us all take strides forward, leaving no one behind.