Wed Aug 7, 2024 06:29 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 7, 2024 06:35 PM

Standing up for students was my duty, I did what I could : Prince Mahmud

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Acclaimed Bangladeshi lyricist, composer, and music director Prince Mahmud, a steadfast supporter of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the quota reform protests, has reaffirmed his position through a recent social media post.

Even after the fall of Sheikh Hasina's regime, Prince Mahmud remained vocal against the widespread destruction of buildings, cultural sculptures, artifacts, and the mob attacks on minorities and the masses.

In his post, the musician made it clear he has no intention of taking on any leadership role in the future. "I have only done what I deemed necessary as a human being and an artist. I never wanted to become a leader," wrote Prince.

He expressed discomfort about the speculation surrounding his potential leadership role, stating, "The talk shows and television programs I attend nowadays make me uncomfortable. I stated what I was thinking for a few days. Please do not get hurt." He emphasized that his message was directed at a few close associates.

During a recent proceeding on August 3, Prince Mahmud addressed the concerns about his involvement. "Many are wondering why we have only come forward now. The fact is, we have supported the students' demands from the outset. We are losing sleep over this. We demand justice," he declared.

Prince Mahmud Quota Reform Movement Anti-discrimination Student Movement
