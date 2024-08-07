TV & Film
Wed Aug 7, 2024 06:10 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 7, 2024 06:22 PM

Rajshahi’s Star Cineplex looted, vandalised

Wed Aug 7, 2024 06:10 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 7, 2024 06:22 PM
Photos: Courtesy

The Rajshahi branch of Star Cineplex, located in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-Tech Park, has been vandalised by unknown assailants today (August 7). The news was confirmed by the Chairman of Star Cineplex, former MP Mahboob Rahman Ruhel.

"The entire establishment has been vandalised," said Ruhel to The Daily Star. "The assailants wanted to set fire to the building, but the caretaker begged and convinced them not to do so." He also confirmed that his ancestral home has also been attacked. "My ancestral home, as well as our Sayeman resort in Cox's Bazar was also attacked. However, we are at a safe location now."

Star Cineplex is the biggest multiplex chain in Bangladesh. The Rajshahi outlet was opened on January 13, 2022.

vandalism in BangladeshStar CineplexRajshahiRajshahi star cineplex
