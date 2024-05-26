TV & Film
Sun May 26, 2024
Last update on: Sun May 26, 2024 05:55 PM

Shakib Khan wraps up ‘Toofan’ shoot, returns home after 41 days

Photos: Collected

Dhallywood actor Shakib Khan has returned to Dhaka this afternoon after wrapping up his part of the shooting of his much-anticipated film "Toofan".

The actor had completed a 41-day shooting schedule in India for the film, which is set to release this Eid-ul-Azha. Shakib also completed the dubbing for the movie, sources familiar with the matter shared with The Daily Star.

Directed by Raihan Rafi, "Toofan" is currently in its post-production phase. The film has already generated immense buzz with the release of two posters and its first teaser.

Chorki has recently released a teaser of the song titled "Lage Ura Dhura", featuring Indian actress Mimi Chakraborty and popular singer Pritom Hasan, who voiced and composed the song with Rajjak Dewan.

The OTT platform has yet to unveil the full song on its YouTube and Facebook channels. However, the teaser has already created a buzz on social media within minutes of its release.

In "Toofan", Shakib Khan shares the screen with Mimi Chakraborty, Masuma Rahman Nabila, Chanchal Chowdhury, Misha Sawdagor, and Fazlur Rahman Babu, among others.

The film is a collaboration project of production company giants Alpha i, Chorki, and SVF.

The plot of "Toofan" delves into the underworld mafia of the 1990s. Director Raihan Rafi revealed that the film draws inspiration from the life of a notorious gangster in Bangladesh during that era. 

Promising a brutal action narrative, Rafi asserts that the film will represent a groundbreaking venture in Bangladeshi cinema, featuring Shakib Khan in an unprecedented role as a gangster.

