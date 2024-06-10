Quick and delicious recipes with All Time Family Cake

While we may have the main dishes sorted with an assortment of beef and mutton recipes, this Eid, let's not leave desserts out. Among all the busyness during Eid, especially with a big chunk of the time spent sorting and distributing meat, here are four quick, easy, and delicious recipes made using All Time Family cake.

Having the cake baked and sliced translates to less effort and cooking time. Just add a bit of this and a dash of that, and voila! You have lip-smacking desserts in no time.

TRIFLE WITH ALL TIME PREMIUM SLICE CAKE

Ingredients

12 slices All Time Premium Slice Cake

1 cup cream

1 pack of strawberry gelatin

1 pack of orange gelatin

Custard powder

Method

Start with the first layer which will be of gelatin.

Take any flavoured gelatin of your choice, prepare it according to package instructions and let it set. Now, prepare the custard powder using milk and sugar. Let the custard cool slightly and then scoop this over the set gelatin and level the top with a knife.

Add another layer of gelatin of a different flavour over the custard and let that set too. Once done, place slices of All time Premium Slice Cake over all the layers.

Finally, whip the cold cream until you get fluffy peaks and spread that over as well. Let this chill in the refrigerator for at least one hour before serving. And there you have it — your masterpiece of a trifle with five magnificent layers!

FRUIT PARFAIT WITH ALL TIME MIXED FRUIT FAMILY CAKE

Ingredients

12 slices All Time Mixed Fruit Family Cake

1 large mango

1 cup strawberries

1 cup yoghurt

1 cup cream

1 cup granola

Method

Chop the mango and strawberries into little pieces and cut the slices of All time Mixed Fruit Family Cake to attain the same size. Whip the cream and then start layering.

To get the best outcome, do this in transparent cups or glasses. First, add a layer of yoghurt. On top of that, add the diced mangoes, then layer this with diced All Time Mixed Fruit Family Cake.

Now, layer again with strawberries and add in a few spoonful of granola mix.

Finally, whip the cream and scoop that over everything for the final touch. You can add more diced fruits in little amounts at the very top as garnish.

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CUPS WITH ALL TIME CHOCOLATE FAMILY CAKE

Ingredients

10 slices All Time Chocolate Family Cake

1 cup whipping cream

2 egg whites

1 tbsp sugar

150g dark chocolate slab

50g chocolate chips

Method

Start by making the mousse first — beat the whipping cream until stiff peaks form and set aside. Add sugar to the egg whites and beat them for about 5 – 10 mins as well until soft and fluffy. Keep both of these in the refrigerator until ready to use later. Melt the chocolate along with two tablespoons of cream in the microwave or using a double boiler, and leave 1/3rd of it aside.

Next, slowly combine all three ingredients by gently folding them into one another until you have a soft, homogenous chocolate mixture. Before assembling, crumble the slices of All Time Chocolate Family Cake. Start assembling by adding a layer of cake in between two layers of chocolate mousse and drizzling some of that chocolate sauce over the cake crumbs. Finally, top with chocolate chips.

CAKE POPS WITH ALL TIME FAMILY CAKE

Ingredients

10 slices All Time Premium Slice Cake

10 slices All Time Chocolate Family Cake

100g white chocolate slab

100g dark chocolate slab

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 cup vanilla frosting

Sprinkles for garnish

Method

Crumble the slices of All Time Premium Slice Cake and All Time Chocolate Family Cake individually and set aside. To each of these, add a sufficient amount of frosting so that they are moist enough to be shaped. Mix the frosting with the crumbs, make them into little balls and leave them in the refrigerator.

Meanwhile, melt the slabs of chocolates individually with a splash of coconut oil and while still liquid, dip the cake pops into this so that they are entirely covered by chocolate. While the chocolate is still molten and sticky, top them with some sprinkles as garnish.

