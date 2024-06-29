TV & Film
Hindi dubbed ‘Toofan’ to release in India

Photo: Collected

After making waves in the local cinemas, Shakib Khan starrer "Toofan" was released abroad yesterday. The film already declared a blockbuster in Bangladesh will also be released in Kolkata and Singapore on July 5.

The latest update on "Toofan" is that it will be released in Hindi soon. The film's producer Shahriar Shakil confirmed the announcement to the media.

"There are no boundaries for films in the international market. Therefore, we want to disperse Bengali films by overcoming the limitations of language. The Hindi dubbing is almost at its final stage. Once it is completed, a release date will be finalised and announced soon," Shahriar Shakil mentioned.

Music director Akassh Sen, who created the film's track "Dushtu Kokil" confirmed in an interview recently that he has already lent his voice to the Hindi version of the song.

The production house also shared that "Toofan" will be running in 22 theatres in America this week. However, the number of theatres will exceed 50 by July 12.

The story of "Toofan" revolves around a gangster named Toofan from the 1990s alongside a dreamer named Shanto. Shakib Khan plays both roles.

Raihan Rafi with Shakib Khan

The ensemble cast also includes Masuma Rahman Nabila, Mimi Chakraborty, Chanchal Chowdhury, Gazi Rakayet, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Salahuddin Lavlu, and others.

The film is produced by Alpha-i, with Chorki as the digital partner and Kolkata's SVF as the international distributor.

