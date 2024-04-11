Stars spread Eid joy with personal photos and heartfelt wishes

As the grandest festival of the year, Eid-ul-Fitr, takes place today, people of all walks celebrate the day with abundant joy and festivities all across the country.

Everyone's heart is immersed in happiness, including the showbiz stars, who, too, are joining in the Eid festivities and sharing their good wishes along with their Eid photos. Expressing greetings to their fans and admirers, they eagerly share snippets of their personal lives on their social media handles with heartfelt emotions.

Dhallywood actor Shakib Khan has extended Eid greetings by inviting everyone to watch his new film "Rajkumar". Addressing his fans, he said, "Your love and support have inspired me to make a grand cinema like 'Rajkumar'. I hope the film resonates with Bengali-speaking audiences worldwide. With your love and blessings, I hope to go far. Remember to cherish this Eid with your loved ones with the Bangla cinema, and thank you for your unwavering support. Watch 'Rajkumar' with your family, friends, and loved ones. Eid Mubarak."

Rock music legend Faruq Mahfuz Anam James, popularly known as James, is not usually active on social media. In a rare social media post, he extended greetings to his well-wishers on the occasion of Eid.

Another Dhallywood actor Arifin Shuvoo, who lost his mother in January, has been passing Eid in despair and remembrance of his mother. The sorrow of this first Eid without his mother has surfaced on his social media handle. He has draped himself in his mother's saree and performed prayers at her grave.

He shared, "When there's so much to say, sometimes nothing can be said. Maa, it's been almost three months since you left. Still trying to understand what actually happened! Will I wake up and see you in the adjacent room? Everything feels so unreal. Despite being an actor by profession, I'm not being able to act all right at all."

The actor had tailored a panjabi from his mother's sharee and worn it for Eid. "We didn't get to talk much last Eid, nor will we ever. Eid Mubarak, Maa. Eid Mubarak to all mothers of the world," the actor concluded.

The "Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya" actress Tasnia Farin is currently in Turkey and will stay there for a few days. While conveying her wishes, she posted several pictures from Turkey's famous Blue Mosque courtyard on social media and greeted her fans.

Actress Bidya Sinha Saha Mim is also currently outside the country. From Singapore, she sent a message saying, "Wishing everyone a joyous Eid-ul-Fitr. Love and blessings to all. Eid Mubarak from Singapore."

Nusraat Faria, the popular actress on both sides of the Bengal, posted a picture wearing her Eid attire and invited her fans to watch her show "Anondomela" on BTV, where she will host legendary artiste Runa Laila. Her message reads, "Eid Mubarak. Don't forget to watch me on BTV's 'Anondomela' tonight."

The "Myself Allen Swapan" famed actor Nasir Uddin Khan, who is currently spending Eid with his family, has shared a photo with them and conveyed his greetings.

Actor Niloy Alamgir has posted a picture with his father and conveyed his greetings. He wrote, "Wishing everyone Eid greetings. Eid Mubarak."

Khairul Basar, known for his roles in "Networker Baire", "Mohanagar", and "Shuklopokkho", has taken a leave to celebrate Eid in his hometown Mymensingh. He has extended greetings via a message recorded on a crowded auto-rickshaw, saying, "A traditional rickshaw is rare to find as Mymensingh is now a bustling city of auto-rickshaws. It will make you laugh, ha ha ha. I wish everyone a safe and beautiful Eid with good health. Eid Mubarak."