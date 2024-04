Eid Day 5: What to watch on television today

As Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations continue, television channels are gearing up to present a diverse range of programs and exclusive dramas designed specifically for this week-long festival.

Let's dive into the exciting lineup of entertainment offerings available for audiences today (April 15), the fifth day of Eid.

ATN

Morning program: "Cha-er Chumuke"

Time: 8:00 am

Host: Bhavana Ahmed, Shampa Mahmud, and Mustak Hossain

Film: "My Name is Khan"

Time: 10:20 am

Director: Badiul Alam Khokon

Cast: Shakib Khan, Apu Biswas

Children's program

Time: 1:025 pm

Film: "Amar Buker Moddhikhane"

Time: 3:00 pm

Director: Safi Iqbal

Cast: Shakib Khan, Apu Biswas, Ahmed Sharif

Drama: "Alal o Dulal"

Time: 6:20 pm

Drama: "Porichoy"

Time: 8:45 pm

Magazine program: "Eider Bajna Bajere"

Time: 10:30 pm

Special telefilm: "Boyfriend Amar Ismart"

Time: 11:30 pm

Banglavision

Film: "Jan Kurban";

Time: 10:10 am

Cast: Shakib Khan, Apu Biswas

"BanglaVision Eid Special Event"

Time: 1:30 pm

Eid Special Telefilm: "Shefali Ful-er Moto"

Time: 2:10 pm

Writer and Director: Sershiyabat Shawon

Cast: Khairul Bashar, Keya Payel

Drama: "Dushit Nishash"

Time: 5:10 pm

Director: Sadman Roni

Cast: Zaher Alvi, Ifat Ara Tithi

Drama: "Swopner Bidesh"

Time: 6:25 pm

Director: Osman Miraz

Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Samira Khan Mahi

Drama: "Hookup"

Time: 7:45 pm

Writer and Director: Jamal Mallik

Cast: Yash Rohan, Tania Brishti

Drama: "Miss Shuli-r Premikera";

Time: 8:40 pm

Writer and Director: Sagar Jahan

Drama: "Shekol"

Time: 9:25 pm

Writer: Biswajit

Director: Taufiqul Islam

Drama: "Valo Theko Bindu";

Time: 10:45 pm

Director: Shokal Ahmed

Cast: Arsha, Tania Brishti

Drama: "Ami Obibahito";

Time: 11:35 pm

Director: Taifur Jahan Ashik

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Tanha Tasnia

Boishakhi

"Boishakhi Shokaler Gaan"

Time: 8:15 am

Singer: Atiya Anisa

"Gaane Gaane Eid Anondo"

Time: 11:00 am

"Shudhu Cinemar Gaan"

Time: 1:00 pm

Film: "Amar Praner Priya"

Time: 2:30 pm

Director: Jakir Hossain Raju

Drama: "Ami Manush"

Time: 5:15 pm

Drama: "Panch Ton"

Time: 5:45 pm

Drama: "Borjatri"

Time: 8:10 pm

Drama: "Shiri"

Time: 11:35 pm

Deepto

Film: "Premi O Premi"

Time: 9:00 am

Director: Jakir Hossain Raju

"Amader Chobi Amader Gaan"

Time: 12:10 pm

Film: "Shikari".

Time: 1:00 pm

Director: Joydeep Mukherjee

Cast: Shakib Khan, Srabanti

Telefilm: "Doi".

Time: 4:00 pm

Director: Kajal Arefin Ome

Drama: "Bijli"

Time: 7:00 pm

Drama: "Matshya Konnya".

Time: 8:00 pm

Drama: "Balok Doled Kando"

Time: 9:40 pm

Drama: "Chakri Kono Bepar Na"

Time: 10:05 pm

Drama: "Delivery Girl"

Time: 11:05 pm

Ntv

Drama: "Probashi Poribar Eid Special"

Time: 8:00 am

Writer and Director: Maruf Rehman

Dance Program: "Lal Shobujer Dola".

Time: 8:30 pm

Drama: "Forget Master".

Time: 9:00 am

Telefilm: "Mayalota".

Time: 2:30 pm

Writer: Asad Zaman

Director: Mohon Ahmed

Comedy Show: "Hasir Patro".

Time: 5:10 pm

Drama: "Bishwas Koribo Kare".

Time: 7:55 pm

Drama: "I Plus U".

Time: 9:30 pm

Drama: "Bou Amar Chakurijibi".

Time: 11:05 pm

Special Musical Program: "Amader Gaan"

Time: 12:00 am