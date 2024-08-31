BNP leaders help secure S Alam's luxury cars, video goes viral

A video has gone viral where some BNP leaders of Chattogram were seen supervising the relocation of 14 luxury cars of Saiful Alam Masud, chairman of S Alam Group, and his family members from one place to another for safety.

The luxury cars were moved one by one from a warehouse in the city's Kalurghat Industrial Area on Thursday night, soon after the Bangladesh Bank Governor issued a directive not to buy land and assets owned by the S Alan group.

These cars include BMW, Mercedes, Audi, Porsche, Range Rover etc, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

Eyewitnesses said the luxury cars were moved from a warehouse owned by Meer Group in the city's Kalurghat Industrial Area around 8:00pm on Thursday.

In the video, Chattogram South District unit BNP Joint Convenor Enamul Haque Enam, Patiya upazila unit Juba Dal member secretary Ahidul Alam Chowdhury Piblu and Chattogram South District unit Jatyatabadi Chhatra Dal joint convenor Sheikh Mohammad Hossain Nayan were seen supervising the whole event.

Mansoor, the car driver for Chattogram South District BNP convener Abu Sufian, was also seen helping to relocate the cars.

The presence of BNP top leaders' involvement in the process of securing the cars has raised questions in the public mind.

Witnesses also said that after the luxury cars were all taken out of the warehouse, BNP leader Enam and others left the area.

Contacted, several employees of S Alam Group, on condition of anonymity, said the cars were relocated to a safe place for security reasons.

Earlier, on the night of August 5, the cars were removed from Nasirabad Residential Area in the city the warehouse owned by S Alam Group in the Moizzartek area of Karnaphuli upazila in the district.

When contacted about the viral video, Chattogram South District unit BNP joint convener Enamul Haque told The Daily Star that he went to the Meer Group warehouse in the Kalurghat Industrial Area of the city as he was requested by the chairman of the group.

"Meer Group Chairman Abdus Salam and I are cousins," he said, adding, "Salam bhai called me and said that some guys from BNP demanded extortion from him. So I along with BNP leader Sufian bhai rushed to a warehouse."

"I don't know whose cars were there," he said. "I went there to help Salam bhai because of my kinship."

Enamul also said that Meer Group Chairman Abdus Salam's daughter was married to the son of S Alam Group's chairman.

"They are relatives and they can keep S Alam's car in their warehouse for safety," he said. "I see no harm in it."

Contacted, Chattogram South District unit BNP convener Abu Sufian over mobile phone said, "I am in a rally...contact later."