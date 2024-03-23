Eid-ul-Fitr: Sale of advance train tickets starts tomorrow

Bangladesh Railway will start selling advance tickets of intercity trains from tomorrow (March 24) ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

As per the previous announcement, tickets of April 3 will be sold tomorrow while tickets of April 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 will be sold on March 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30 respectively.

All tickets will be available online. The sale of tickets for trains bound for the western zone will start at 8:00am while sale of tickets for east-bound trains will begin from 2:00pm.

The sale of return train tickets for April 13 will start from April 3.

From last year, BR has started to sell all advance tickets through online to reduce people's suffering to buy ticket from counters.