The team that made ‘Ashomvob’ possible

Yesterday (November 3), Aruna Biswas's debut directorial film, "Ashomvob", was released nationwide. In this multi-starrer project, the veteran actress not only directed the film but also played a pivotal role. The cast includes outstanding performances by Sohana Saba, Gazi Nur, and Swagata, amongst many others.

The "Ashomvob" team recently visited The Daily Star's office for a photoshoot and shared their experiences and expectations about the project. As Aruna Biswas's directorial debut, she is immensely hopeful about the film and has expressed her overwhelming joy at the love and support received from the audience and journalists. "I am grateful for all the love; over my long career, I have earned it, and I am truly thankful to everyone," she added.

The title "Ashomvob" translates to 'impossible' in English, which holds significant implications in the story. Sohana Saba emphasised this point, stating, "A director is the captain of the ship, regardless of gender. As a filmmaker, Aruna di has overcome numerous obstacles and made seemingly impossible things possible. Hats off to her efforts!"

Adding to Saba's remarks, Gazi Nur commented, "Artistes cannot compare such achievements, and I am genuinely satisfied with the opportunity to work with such a great artiste like Aruna Biswas."

Swagata mentioned that the film is a complete package for commercial audiences, with all the necessary elements to captivate them. "From drama, beautiful songs, dance, and a compelling plot, this film has it all".

When asked about how cooperative the cast was with the director, Aruna expressed her gratitude, saying, "They gave their best effort! Every member of the team provided their full support. Special thanks to Abul Hayat, who was extremely cooperative, along with the rest of the crew."

During the film's shoot, Sohana Saba had to face the camera on a freezing winter night. She shared, "I had to shoot for that particular scene, and it was incredibly challenging." A photo from the filming of the song even went viral.

Adding a spark to the excitement, Swagata revealed that she would be seen in multiple avatars in the film. "The audience will undoubtedly enjoy the movie, and I encourage them to visit the cinema and experience it for themselves," she concluded.