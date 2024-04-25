Receiving a lot of affection in the US: Sohana Saba

Popular actress Sohana Saba has embarked on her first trip to America. She has been regularly sharing new pictures and videos on Facebook, documenting her adventures and exploring her surroundings to her heart's contentment. Saba appears to be thoroughly enjoying her time in the distant land, as evidenced by her joyful demeanour.

The actress, renowned for her role in the Kabori Sarwar directorial film "Ayna", recently spoke to The Daily Star. She expressed her delight about being in America, denoting her love for travelling. Despite it being her first visit, she is absolutely loving her time there.

When asked about her travel experiences, Sohana Saba revealed, "I have already visited four states. I am in awe of the diverse landscapes and scenes I encounter wherever I go. It will be impossible to explore such a vast country in a limited number of days so I am traversing as much as I possibly can."

Speaking about expatriate Bangladeshi Bengalis, Saba mentioned, "Since arriving in New York, I have been meeting many of them and receiving invitations to visit them too. Mila apu has extended an invitation to her home too. I'm not sure if I will be able to accept all the invitations but I am happy about the outpouring of affection I have been receiving."

In addition to her work in showbiz, Sohana Saba is also a writer. She has authored a novel, which is currently awaiting publication and is expected to be released during the book fair next year. Additionally, the actress also dabbles in poetry writing.

During her visit to America, Saba found inspiration and penned down some of her poetry. On her Facebook page, she shared a video of herself reciting her poems as she stood on the seashore — capturing the experience for her followers to enjoy.

She expressed uncertainty too, "I don't know if I was able to pen proper poetry but I definitely expressed my feelings through my words. I even shared them publicly on Facebook and many have responded positively to them."

Sohana Saba participated as a guest in the recently concluded Suchitra Sen International Bengali Film Festival in America. Reflecting on the experience, she expressed her appreciation stating, "I am very pleased to have participated in the festival as an official guest where numerous artistes from both Bengals gathered. It is a commendable initiative that can foster strong relationships within the Bengali film community."

Lastly, regarding being inquired about love and marriage, Sohana Saba responded, "I am in a committed relationship and we have been together for three years now. We share a beautiful bond and if we take any significant step then we will share the news appropriately."