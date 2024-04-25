Paoli Dam to star in Bangladeshi film

TV & Film
Indian actress Paoli Dam is set to star in the government-funded film "Neel Jochona", adapted from Mostak Ahmed's parapsychology novel "Neel Jochonar Jibon". Portraying the female protagonist, Dam's casting was confirmed via an official agreement signed by the film's director Fakhrul Arefeen Khan in Kolkata on Wednesday (April 24).

However, the makers are yet to cast the male co-star alongside Paoli in the film.

"Nearly six years ago, I was drawn to the story of 'Neel Jochna', as the novel's unique exploration of parapsychology sparked my interest. Unfortunately, in 2019, the film's production was halted due to the Covid and my involvement in 'JK 1971'. However, we have now resumed work, and hope to begin filming by the end of May," Fakhrul Arefeen revealed.

Fakhrul Arefeen made his debut as a filmmaker with "Bhuban Majhi". Then he went on to direct "Gondi" and the latest "JK 1971". His upcoming film "Neel Jochona" is currently underway.

